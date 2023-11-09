Unleash the power of precision and innovation with the NS_TX_3000_T16, a state-of-the-art 10-bit, 3Gsps Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) array. Designed for optimal performance within the TSMC 16nm manufacturing process, this cutting-edge product redefines DAC performance and size metrics.. Flexible Channel Configurations: Choose from 1, 2, 4, or 8-channel configurations to meet your specific needs. Shared clock receiver, serial interface and central bias provide impeccable DAC matching. The NS_TX_3000_T16 is your gateway to enhanced data acquisition capabilities, enabling you to transmit high-speed signals with utmost precision and reliability. Whether you're working in telecommunications, radar systems, or any application demanding top-tier performance, our product is the solution you've been waiting for.