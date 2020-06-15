10-bit, 5 GSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter IP block
The A10B5G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high bandwidth while maintaining an exceptionally low power consumption (<20 mW), making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.
The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.
Features
- 10-bit resolution
- 5 GSPS sampling rate
- 19 mW power
- 10 GHz Input Bandwidth
- Dynamic Performance:
- SFDR: 64 dBc
- ENOB: 8.8
- Hard IP block
- GlobalFoundries 22nm process
- GDSII available. Verified with post layout PVT simulations
- Radiation-tolerant design available: A10B5GRH
Benefits
- Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.
- Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.
Deliverables
- Verified Design Report
- Layout View (gds2)
- Integration Support
Applications
- High Performance Data Acquisition
- Direct RF Down Conversion
- High-speed test and measurement systems:
- Oscilloscopes, spectrometers & digitizers
- LiDAR
- Wideband Communications and Networking:
- 5G, LTE, WiFi
- Phased Array and Radar
