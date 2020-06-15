The A10B5G is an ultra low-power, high-speed analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectually property (IP) block. It is a successive approximation register (SAR) ADC, with a 10-bit resolution, and a sampling speed of 5 gigasamples per second (GSPS).



The A10B5G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high bandwidth while maintaining an exceptionally low power consumption (<20 mW), making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power and high performance requirements.



The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.

Features

10-bit resolution

5 GSPS sampling rate

19 mW power

10 GHz Input Bandwidth

Dynamic Performance:

SFDR: 64 dBc



ENOB: 8.8

Hard IP block

GlobalFoundries 22nm process

GDSII available. Verified with post layout PVT simulations

Radiation-tolerant design available: A10B5GRH

Benefits

Save time-to-market with our ready-to-go complete product solutions for your commercial or radiation tolerant specifications demands. Our IP uses the latest technology nodes for easy integration, or upon request, can be ported to other nodes.



Our IC project teams will become an extension of your system development group, allowing you to focus on your overall end products.

Deliverables

Verified Design Report

Layout View (gds2)

Integration Support

Applications