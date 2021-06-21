100BASE-X Industrial Ethernet / Profinet PHY IP.

Industrial Ethernet has surpassed traditional fieldbus architectures to become the leading connection interface in industrial applications worldwide. With inherent reliability, performance and interoperability, Ethernet is now the communication protocol of choice for automation and control systems.

PROFINET is the leading Industrial Ethernet Standard. PROFINET is the same Ethernet familiar to many with enhanced features applicable to the harsh environments associated with industrial applications and providing deterministic and real-time control. This PHY IP supports 100Mbit per second Full Duplex communications. The PHY is both IEEE 802.3 and Profinet Compliant. Interface to the MAC Layer is via a Serial MII Management Interface as defined by IEEE 802.3.

The IP block contains a single Fast Ethernet PHY instance including all power, ESD and IO pads.

The IP Block can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

