XIP1213E from Xiphera is an extreme-speed Intellectual Property (IP) core implementing the MACsec protocol as standardized in IEEE Std 802.1AE-2018 [2].



The MACsec protocol de€nes a security infrastrucure for Layer 2 (as per the OSI model) trac by assuring that a received frame has been sent by a transmitting station that claimed to send it. Furthermore, the trac between stations is both encrypted to provide data con€dentiality and authenticated to provide data integrity.



XIP1213E uses parallel instantiations of Advanced Encryption Standard [1] with 256 bits long key in Galois Counter Mode (AES-GCM) to protect data con€dentiality, data integrity and data origin authentication. The cipher suite is denoted either as GCM-AES-XPN-256 if the eXtended Packet Numbering (XPN)3 is in use, or as GCM-AES-XPN-256 if XPN is not in use. Both GCM-AES-256 and GCM-AES-XPN-256 use Xiphera’s IP core XIP1113H as the underlying building block for AES-GCM. Key management (including key exchange) lies outside the scope of 802.1AE, and hence the functionality of XIP1213E is based on the assumption that key management is performed by externally to XIP1213E.



XIP1213E has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP1213E does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-speci€c features.