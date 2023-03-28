The block is a nonvolatile electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) with volume 1024 bits (16(bit per word) x 2(word per page) x 32(page)), which is organized as 32 pages of 2 words by 16 bit with single-bit output data and parallel write data. Data writing in EEPROM consists of 2 phases - erasing and writing. Written EEPROM page data comes to input DIN<15:0>. Erasing of words from page, performed by setting a signal HV_ON, with the signal ERASE is at state «1». The address of erased page is defined the bus ADR<5:0>. Value of the bus ADR<5:0> doesn't change throughout all cycle of deleting (while HV_ON = «1»). Data writing from latches to the words is produced by signal setting HV_ON, thus the signal WRITE is in a state «1». Data reading is performed using the SAMPLE signal. Memory is optimized for usage in the industrial and commercial applications, requiring low power consumption and supply voltage.