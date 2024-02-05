Data security between Ethernet-connected devices is expanding due to multiple factors: exponential growth of data containing sensitive and private information, new laws and regulations, and also technology advances in markets such as high-performance computing, high-performance networking, mobile/5G, and automotive to support faster, more scalable and ultimately more efficient networking architectures. Media Access Control Security (MACsec) is the foundational Ethernet (Layer2) security protocol to protect network communication against denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, eavesdropping, and man-in-the-middle attacks by enabling a bi directional secure link. MACsec is the main security standard to secure ethernet traffic, which provides data security in motion between Ethernet-connected devices. The pre-shared key used in the first step of MACsec negotiation can prevent non-trusted devices from successfully connecting to a secured ethernet fabric. Synopsys’ MACsec Security Modules provide confidentiality, integrity, origin authentication, and replay protection based on scalable AES-GCM cryptography enabling end-to-end security for Ethernet traffic. Synopsys MACsec Security Modules are standards-compliant, complete inline full-duplex solutions and seamlessly integrate with the Synopsys Ethernet MAC & PCS IP. The solution supports scalable data rates with optimal latency, network prioritization, and diversity for a range of secure Ethernet connections. Figure 1 depicts the Synopsys Ethernet IP solution with Synopsys MACsec Module offering that enables system-on-chip (SoC) designers to quickly integrate security in their system for a fast time-to-market and reduced risk