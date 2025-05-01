Terminus Circuits presents a state-of-the-art Ethernet PHY IP, supporting 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 10 Gbps data rates. Purpose-built for performance-driven applications, this IP core delivers ultra-low latency, minimal power consumption, and a compact footprint making it an ideal choice for consumer electronics, 5G/6G basestations,HPC server interconnectivity, and advanced SoC designs. With seamless integration into PIPE-compliant architectures and support for ultra-low voltage operation down to 0.8V, it ensures maximum throughput with industry-leading energy efficiency.

Designed with a focus on intelligent power management, the PHY incorporates a fully integrated Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) core compliant with IEEE 802.3az, enabling Low Power Idle (LPI) and advanced low-power modes. A high performance PMA hard macro and a tightly integrated PCS layer work in tandem to ensure signal integrity and reliable performance across all supported data rates, even in demanding environments.

Engineered for broad interoperability and design flexibility, the IP supports industry-standard interfaces including MII, GMII, and RGMII. Full compliance with IEEE 802.3 specifications spanning 100BASE-T, 1000BASE-TX, and 10GBASE-T ensures seamless compatibility with both current and next generation Ethernet infrastructures.