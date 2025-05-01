- Silicon IP Catalog >
- Wireline Communication >
- Ethernet >
- Ethernet PHY >
- 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
10G Base T Ethernet PHY
Designed with a focus on intelligent power management, the PHY incorporates a fully integrated Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) core compliant with IEEE 802.3az, enabling Low Power Idle (LPI) and advanced low-power modes. A high performance PMA hard macro and a tightly integrated PCS layer work in tandem to ensure signal integrity and reliable performance across all supported data rates, even in demanding environments.
Engineered for broad interoperability and design flexibility, the IP supports industry-standard interfaces including MII, GMII, and RGMII. Full compliance with IEEE 802.3 specifications spanning 100BASE-T, 1000BASE-TX, and 10GBASE-T ensures seamless compatibility with both current and next generation Ethernet infrastructures.
View 10G Base T Ethernet PHY full description to...
- see the entire 10G Base T Ethernet PHY datasheet
- get in contact with 10G Base T Ethernet PHY Supplier
10G IP
- Multi-protocol SerDes PMA - PCIe1 PCIe2 PCIe3 PCIe4 PCIe5 and more
- USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) inTSMC (16nm, 12nm, N7, N6, N5,N3E, N3P)
- 32G Multi Rate SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 22FDX
- 32G Multi Rate Long Reach SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 12LP and 12LPP
- 32G Multi Rate Very Short Reach SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 12LP and 12LPP
- 10G/25G/40G/50G AES Encryption Core