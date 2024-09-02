The Synopsys 112G Ethernet PHY IP, an integral part of Synopsys’ high-speed SerDes IP portfolio, meets the growing high bandwidth and low latency needs of high-performance data center applications. Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, the 112G Ethernet PHY delivers exceptional signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the IEEE 802.3ck and OIF standards electrical specifications. The PHY is small

in area, high in performance demonstrating zero BER in greater than 45dB channels, and powerefficient at less than 5pJ/bit.

The PHY supports the Pulse-Amplitude Modulation 4-Level (PAM-4) and NonReturn-to-Zero (NRZ) signaling to deliver up to 800G Ethernet. The configurable transmitter and DSP-based receiver with analog-to-digital converter (ADC) enable designers to control and optimize signal integrity and performance. The CCA algorithm provides a robust performance across voltage and temperature variations. The low jitter PLLs and multi-loop

clock and data recovery circuits provide robust timing recovery and better jitter performance, while the embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and non-

destructive 2D eye monitor provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. The PHY integrates with the Synopsys Physical Coding Sublayer and Digital Controllers/Media Access Controller (MAC) IP solutions to reduce design time and to help designers achieve first-pass silicon success.

Combined with Synopsys’ routing feasibility study, packages substrate guidelines, signal and power integrity models, and thorough crosstalk analysis, Synopsys provides a comprehensive 112G Ethernet PHY solution for fast and reliable SoC integration