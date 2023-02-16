Symmetric Cryptography Engine: High Performance AES-GCM/CTR IP Core
112Gbps Long-Reach SerDes IP for Samsung 5LPe
The multi-rate PHY IP supports primary Ethernet data rates listed in Table 1 within +/- 200ppm. An integrated microcontroller allows for fully autonomous startup, adaptation, and service operation without requiring ASIC intervention. A programming and observation interface is provided via a parallel bus with MDIO-style addressing (port, device, address).
There are several comprehensive on-chip diagnostic tools that enable testability and easy debugging. A post-equalized histogram is available for accurate estimation of bit error rate (BER) even in the absence of actual bit errors. Vertical eye statistics can be logged to allow optional optimization of the device settings. The Channel Estimator hardware allows the accurate measurement of the channel response to assess package, connector, and trace characteristics.
Block Diagram of the 112Gbps Long-Reach SerDes IP for Samsung 5LPe
