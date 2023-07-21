112Gbps LR SerDes IP on TSMC N5/N4
This LR SerDes, is silicon proven IP featuring excellent performance in VSR, chip-to-module, chip-to-chip and extended LR channel designs. It offers high-performance supply noise immunity for SoC integration; Build-in calibration for handling process variation; on-chips diagnosis including loop back testing, PRBS checker, and margin monitors ready for chip production.
