Tunable DES - Triple DES (ECB, CBC, CTR) accelerator - optional SCA protection
112Gbps Serdes USR & XSR
With sophisticated architecture and advanced technology, KNL multi-mode D2D transceiver IP with PMA and PCS layer is designed for low power and high performance application. It is highly configurable and can be tightly integrated with the user logic or SOC and CPU resources; it can support serial data transmission protocols with link rate from 2.5Gbps to 112Gbps.
112Gbps Serdes IP
- 112Gbps XSR SerDes IP on TSMC 7/6nm
- 112Gbps XSR SerDes IP on TSMC 12nm
- 1-112Gbps Medium Reach (MR) and Very Short Reach (VSR) SerDes
- 1-112Gbps Integrated Laser Driver and Optical SerDes
- 1-56/112G Multi-protocol Serdes (Interlaken, JESD204, CPRI, Ethernet, OIF/CEI)
- 1-112Gbps Long-Reach (LR) Multi-Standard-Serdes (MSS)