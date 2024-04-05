Credo is a world leading SerDes Technology Company offers silicon proven SerDes IP from 1G to 100G data rates offering superior performance and power.



This LR SerDes, is silicon proven IP featuring excellent performance in VSR, chip-to-module, chip-to-chip and extended LR channel designs. It offers high-performance supply noise immunity for SoC integration; Build-in calibration for handling process variation; on-chips diagnosis including loop back testing, PRBS checker, and margin monitors ready for chip production.

