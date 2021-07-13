The S3DAIQ1G12BT28HPCP employs a current steering architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear

bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array.

This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures

parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety

latch architecture and randomization of the output current sources.

The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in

outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist

frequency.

This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.8LSB DNL and ±2.0LSB INL for typical

conditions.

Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 100MHz and 1.2GS/s conversion rate include an

SNR > 68dB and an SFDR > 62dBc.

The S3DAIQ1G12BT28HPCP is designed in a 28nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine,

and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.