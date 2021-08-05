Audio codec with capacitor-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC and 120 dB SNR DAC with wide power supply range, very low latency filters and ultra low power mode
12-Bit 1.3GS/s Dual (IQ) Current Steering DAC - TSMC 12nm FFC
The S3DAIQ1G312BT12 employs a current steering architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array.
This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture and randomization of the output current sources.
The combination of static performance, reduced glitch energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion, results in outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range of conditions including frequencies close to the DAC Nyquist frequency.
This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.8LSB DNL and ±2.0LSB INL for typical conditions.
Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 26MHz and 1.3GS/s conversion rate include an SNR > 68dB and an SFDR > 60dBc.
The S3DAIQ1G312BT12 is designed in a 12nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
