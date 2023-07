028TSMC_DAC_01 is a 12-bit digital to analog converter (DAC) with sample rates up to 1 MSPS. The block contains four main blocks: reference voltage source, bias voltage source, DAC core and control digital module. DAC core consist of the R/2R matrix and output operational class AB amplifier. The DAC operates directly from VDDIO/VDD33 supplies which are filtered analog supply pins of the chip. Analog voltage references can be generated from internal buffer or supplied externally.