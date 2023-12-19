12-bit 12-Gsps ADC
This cutting-edge product redefines ADC architectures with its patented Digital Data Conversion technology, ensuring immunity to patent litigation associated with traditional Pipeline SAR ADC architectures.
The NS_RX_12G_T16 is your gateway to enhanced data acquisition capabilities, enabling you to capture, process, and analyze high-speed signals with self-calibrated precision and proven high volume reliability.
View 12-bit 12-Gsps ADC full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit 12-Gsps ADC datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit 12-Gsps ADC Supplier