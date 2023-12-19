Unleash the power of precision and innovation with the NS_RX_12G_T16, a state-of-the-art 12-bit, 12-Gsps Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC).



This cutting-edge product redefines ADC architectures with its patented Digital Data Conversion technology, ensuring immunity to patent litigation associated with traditional Pipeline SAR ADC architectures.



The NS_RX_12G_T16 is your gateway to enhanced data acquisition capabilities, enabling you to capture, process, and analyze high-speed signals with self-calibrated precision and proven high volume reliability.