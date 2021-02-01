12-bit 122MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-low power SAR ADC
This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 122.88MS/s including Voltage Reference Buffers. It features an excellent dynamic performance including 75.0dB SFDR, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with <±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and a total supply current of mA for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 122.88MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ122M12BT22ULLB can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
