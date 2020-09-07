12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX
This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 160MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including -70.0dB THD and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with < ±0.2dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with an ultra compact die area and dissipating a mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 160MS/s.
The ADC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- GF 22nm FDX Process
- 0.8V and 1.6V Supplies
- 12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC
- Sampling Rate per Channel up-to 160MS/s
- Reference Buffers Included
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 70.0dB SFDR
- -70.0dB THD
- 63.4dB SNR
- 62.5dB SNDR
- 10.1-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:
- < ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch
- < -70.0dB Crosstalk between Channels
- Ultra Low Power Dissipation:
- Ultra Low Total Power Dissipation
- Ultra Compact Silicon Die Area:
Benefits
- Ultra Low Power
- Low Area
- Robust Performance
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- (Subject to Agreement)
Applications
- Connected Consumer Devices
- 802.11ac
- LTE
- DVB
- Home Network
- Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX
View 12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX Supplier