The Dual ADC is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP. on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX

This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 160MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including -70.0dB THD and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with < ±0.2dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with an ultra compact die area and dissipating a mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 160MS/s.

The ADC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.



Features

GF 22nm FDX Process

0.8V and 1.6V Supplies

12-bit Dual-Channel High-Speed SAR ADC

Sampling Rate per Channel up-to 160MS/s

Reference Buffers Included

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

70.0dB SFDR



-70.0dB THD



63.4dB SNR



62.5dB SNDR



10.1-bit ENOB



[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Outstanding Cross-Channel Performance:

< ±0.1dB Channels Gain Mismatch



< -70.0dB Crosstalk between Channels

Ultra Low Power Dissipation:

Ultra Low Total Power Dissipation

Ultra Compact Silicon Die Area:

Benefits

Ultra Low Power

Low Area

Robust Performance

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

802.11ac



LTE



DVB



Home Network

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX