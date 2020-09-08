The Dual ADC is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP. on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX

This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 160MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including -70.0dB THD and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with < ±0.2dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with an ultra compact die area and dissipating a mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 160MS/s.

The ADC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.

