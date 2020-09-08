12-bit 160MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FDX
This IP includes two ADC Channels sampling up-to 160MS/s. It features an excellent dynamic performance including -70.0dB THD and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent cross-channel performance with < ±0.2dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with an ultra compact die area and dissipating a mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 160MS/s.
The ADC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.
