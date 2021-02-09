The S3DAIQ160M12BT22ULL employs a current steering architecture with differential current outputs. It uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are generated from within the current source array.

This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.

This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±1.5LSB INL for typical conditions.

Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 10MHz and 160MS/s conversion rate include an SNR= 68dB and an SFDR=70dBc.

The S3DAIQ160M12BT22ULL is designed for operation up to 160MS/s. The S3DAIQ160M12BT22ULL is designed in a 22nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.