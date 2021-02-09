High performance, energy efficient 4-issue, 32-mac vector DSP core targeted for 4G/5G wireless terminal and Infrastructure applications with scalable vector processing based on the fourth generation ZSP architecture
12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-low power DAC - TSMC 22nm ULL
This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.
This 12-bit Dual DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±1.5LSB INL for typical conditions.
Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 10MHz and 160MS/s conversion rate include an SNR= 68dB and an SFDR=70dBc.
The S3DAIQ160M12BT22ULL is designed for operation up to 160MS/s. The S3DAIQ160M12BT22ULL is designed in a 22nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
View 12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-low power DAC full description to...
- see the entire 12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-low power DAC datasheet
- get in contact with 12-bit 160MS/s Dual-Channel IQ ultra-low power DAC Supplier