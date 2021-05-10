Edge AI Processor Architecture for Imaging & Computer Vision
12-bit 160MS/s ultra-low power DAC - TSMC 22nm ULL
This segmentation results in an excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output. This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.
This 12-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±1.5LSB INL for typical conditions.
Dynamic performance highlights considering a signal frequency of 10MHz and 160MS/s conversion rate include an SNR= 68dB and an SFDR=70dBc.
The S3DA160M12BT22ULL is designed for operation up to 160MS/s. The S3DA160M12BT22ULL is designed in a 22nm logic process, which is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Block Diagram of the 12-bit 160MS/s ultra-low power DAC - TSMC 22nm ULL
