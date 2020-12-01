The S3ADSTS1M12BGF130RFSOI is a low power 12-bit SAR ADC IP including an Integrated Temperature Sensor.

With a sampling rate of 1MS/s, this ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance that includes 63.5dB SNR, 75.0dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9LSB DNL (no missing

codes) and < ±1.5LSB INL.

The IP includes also a Bandgap and a Reference Buffer for the ADC.

A Temperature Sensor core is included allowing the IP to be used as a Temperature-to-Digital Converter.

This high-end performance is obtained with mW total Power Dissipation during continuous temperature sensing.

The S3ADSTS1M12BGF130RFSOI can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.