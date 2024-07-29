12-bit 250MHz Decimation filter with 43 taps
The 43 Tap Decimation filter reduces the output data rate (fDOUT) by a factor of 4 compared to the input data rate (fDIN) from an ADC.
Programmable coefficients allow customization of the filter characteristics for various application needs.
The filter is designed with programmable gain/attenuation settings for the output. Filter area is optimized by reducing the number of multipliers. Filter has bypass mode option where DIN is directly passed to DOUT.
