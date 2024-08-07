The ODT-DSP-INT-43T250M-T16 is a 12-bit 250MHz interpolation filter with 43 taps in a 12/16nm CMOS process.



The 43 Tap interpolation filter increases output data rate (fDOUT) to the DAC by four relative to its original input data rate(fDIN).



Programmable coefficients allow customization of the filter characteristics for various application needs.



The filter is designed with programmable gain/attenuation settings for the output. Filter area is optimized by reducing the number of multipliers.



Filter has bypass mode option where DIN is directly passed to DOUT.