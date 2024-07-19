12 bit 250MSPS ADC on TSMC 7nm
This 12-bit, 250MSPS ADC supports input signals up to 100MHz and features a differential full-scale range of 0.8Vpp and excellent static and dynamic performance.
The ADC architecture is optimized to maximize performance while minimizing power and area consumption. The ADC includes an integrated input buffer.
