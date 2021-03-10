The S3ADSIQ320M12BS28SOI is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 320MS/s including Voltage Reference Buffers. It features an excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR, 63.4dB SNR and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent

cross-channel performance with <±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -70.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and a total power supply of mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 320MS/s.

The S3ADSIQ320M12BS28SOI can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.