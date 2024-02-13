The ODT-ADS-12B4GIQ-GF22FDX is an ultra-high performance, time-interleaved, dual channel Swift(tm) ADC designed in a 22nm process.



This 12-bit, 4GSPS dual channel ADCs supports input signals up to Nyquist rate and features a differential full-scale range of 0.8V(p-p) and excellent static and dynamic performance.