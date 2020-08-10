Voltage Domain Interfacing Cells for use between power domains using core transistors.
12-Bit 40MS/s Current Steering DAC - TSMC 65nm
steering architecture with differential current outputs. It
uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are
generated from within the current source array. The
circuit is a current output DAC designed to be loaded
by double terminated 75 Ohm Lines.
The DAC segmentation results in an excellent static
performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.
This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are
minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is
greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.
The combination of static performance, reduced glitch
energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion,
results in outstanding dynamic performance over a
wide range of conditions including frequencies close to
the DAC Nyquist frequency.
This 12-bit DAC features an excellent static performance
that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±3 INL.
The gain of the DAC is 6-bit controllable over a range
from -8dB to 0dB. This is achieved with integrated bias
current circuitry.
The S3DA40M12BT65LPA is ideal for integration with a
DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across
foundries and process nodes upon request. The block is
also compatible with CLN55LP shrink process.
Features
- 65nm TSMC Logic LP Process, 6 Metals Used (M6 thick 4x), (No Analog Options)
- 3.3V and 1.2V Supplies
- Single VDAC
- Sampling Rate up to 100Ms/s
- 6-bit Gain Control
- Sense comparator in each channel
- Single-Ended or Differential Output Range
- Full scale output currents 17mA to 34mA
- Low Power consumption at 34mA Output current
- DNL< 1LSB Typ.; INL< 3LSB Typ.
- SFDR=53dBc typical at 40MS/s, Fout= 1MHz
- Output Swing 1.3V Single-ended
- Stand-By and Power-Down Modes
- Low Die Area (with biasing circuitry)
Benefits
- Excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.
- Outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range.
- 6-bit Gain Controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (.lib)
- Behavioral Model (Verilog)
- Integration Support
Applications
- Composite Video
- RGB Video
- HDTV
Block Diagram of the 12-Bit 40MS/s Current Steering DAC - TSMC 65nm
