The S3DA40M12BT65LPA DAC employs a current

steering architecture with differential current outputs. It

uses 6 linear bits and 6 binary bits, all of which are

generated from within the current source array. The

circuit is a current output DAC designed to be loaded

by double terminated 75 Ohm Lines.



The DAC segmentation results in an excellent static

performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.

This also ensures parasitics within the DAC are

minimized. Furthermore, the distortion at the output is

greatly reduced by using propriety latch architecture.

The combination of static performance, reduced glitch

energy, minimized parasitics and reduced distortion,

results in outstanding dynamic performance over a

wide range of conditions including frequencies close to

the DAC Nyquist frequency.



This 12-bit DAC features an excellent static performance

that includes ±1LSB DNL and ±3 INL.

The gain of the DAC is 6-bit controllable over a range

from -8dB to 0dB. This is achieved with integrated bias

current circuitry.



The S3DA40M12BT65LPA is ideal for integration with a

DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across

foundries and process nodes upon request. The block is

also compatible with CLN55LP shrink process.



Features

65nm TSMC Logic LP Process, 6 Metals Used (M6 thick 4x), (No Analog Options)

3.3V and 1.2V Supplies

Single VDAC

Sampling Rate up to 100Ms/s

6-bit Gain Control

Sense comparator in each channel

Single-Ended or Differential Output Range

Full scale output currents 17mA to 34mA

Low Power consumption at 34mA Output current

DNL< 1LSB Typ.; INL< 3LSB Typ.

SFDR=53dBc typical at 40MS/s, Fout= 1MHz

Output Swing 1.3V Single-ended

Stand-By and Power-Down Modes

Low Die Area (with biasing circuitry)

Benefits

Excellent static performance and reduced glitch energy at the output.

Outstanding dynamic performance over a wide range.

6-bit Gain Controllable over a range from -8dB to 0dB.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (.lib)

Behavioral Model (Verilog)

Integration Support

Applications

Composite Video

RGB Video

HDTV

Block Diagram of the 12-Bit 40MS/s Current Steering DAC - TSMC 65nm