The A12B5G is a low-power, high-speed analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectually property (IP) design block. It is a hybrid successive approximation register (SAR) ADC, with a 12-bit resolution, and a sampling speed of 5 gigasamples per second (GSPS).



The A12B5G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching a high bandwidth of 6 GHz, while maintaining low power consumption at 49mW, making it a perfect fit for designs with low power and high performance requirements The ADC IP also features a power scaling capability, where the power consumption can be further lowered when operating at slower sampling rates. For example, at 2.5 GSPS the power is 25 mW, barely half the power consumption of the maximum speed.



The advanced IP block has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.