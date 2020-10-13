12-bit 500MS/s Dual Channel IQ ADC - TSMC 12nm FFC
This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 500MS/s including Input Buffers and Voltage Reference Buffers. It
features an excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR, 63.4dB SNR and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features
an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -70.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and dissipating a mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 500MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ500M12BT12FFC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.
