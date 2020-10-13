The S3ADSIQ500M12BT12FFC is an ultra low power 12-bit dual-channel High-Speed SAR ADC IP.

This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 500MS/s including Input Buffers and Voltage Reference Buffers. It

features an excellent dynamic performance including 70.0dB SFDR, 63.4dB SNR and 10.1-bit ENOB. It also features

an excellent cross-channel performance with ±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -70.0dB Crosstalk.

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area and dissipating a mere mW for the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 500MS/s.

The S3ADSIQ500M12BT12FFC can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes.