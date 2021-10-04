PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1/3.0 Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Controller IP Core with Built-in Many-Channel DMA (vDMA), Legacy DMA, and Configurable AMBA AXI Interconnect
12-bit 50MS/s Dual-Channel ADC
This IP includes two ADC channels sampling up-to 50MS/s including Voltage Reference Buffers. It features an
excellent dynamic performance including 75.0dB SFDR, 63.5dB SNR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an excellent
cross-channel performance with <±0.1dB Gain Mismatch and -75.0dB Crosstalk.
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die area of 0.058mm2 and a total power dissipation of mW for
the full IP, including both channels converting continuously at 50MS/s.
The S3ADSIQ50M12BT22ULLB can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
