12-bit 6MS/s Auxilliary ADC and Temperature Sensor
With a sampling rate of up-to 6MS/s, this ADC features an outstanding dynamic performance that includes 63.5dB
SNR, 75.0dB SFDR and 10.2-bit ENOB. It also features an outstanding static performance with < ±0.9LSB DNL (no
missing codes) and < ±1.5LSB INL.
The IP includes also a Bandgap and a Reference Buffer for the ADC.
A Temperature Sensor core is included allowing the IP to be used as a Temperature-to-Digital Converter.
The S3ADSTS6M12BT55ULP can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
