The A12B9G is a low-power, high-speed analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It is a time-interleaved successive approximation register (SAR) ADC, with 12-bit resolution, and a sampling speed of 9 giga samples per second (GSPS).



The A12B9G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high bandwidth while maintaining an exceptionally low power consumption (<100 mW), making it a perfect fit for designs with low power and high-performance requirements.



The advanced IP block has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.



The ADC IP is also available in a radiation tolerant version that can function under harsh environmental constraints.