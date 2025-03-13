12-bit, 9.2 GSPS Analog-to-Digital Converter
The A12B9G is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching an extremely high bandwidth while maintaining an exceptionally low power consumption (<100 mW), making it a perfect fit for designs with low power and high-performance requirements.
The advanced IP block has been designed and verified for the GF22FDX fabrication process with FDSOI technology to provide superior performance/power specifications.
The ADC IP is also available in a radiation tolerant version that can function under harsh environmental constraints.
