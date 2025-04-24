The A13B80M is a low-power, high-speed analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It is a hybrid-SAR ADC, with 13-bit resolution and a sampling speed of 80 megasamples per second (MSPS).



The A13B80M is a unique solution that provides the dual benefit of reaching a high resolution while maintaining low power consumption, making it a perfect fit for designs with high efficiency, low power, and high-performance requirements.



The IP block has been designed and verified for TSMC 65 nm fabrication process.