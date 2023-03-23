The A14B400M-TS28H is an ultra low-power, high-performance analog to digital converter (ADC) intellectual property (IP) design block. It has 14-bit resolution and a sampling rate of up to 400 megasamples per second (MSPS).



The A14B400M-TS28H maintains its high-performance while consuming an ultra low power of only 5 mW, making it an outstanding solution for high efficiency designs and applications.



The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified in a 28 nm CMOS process.