14-bit 400 MSPS Pipeline ADC - TSMC 28nm HPC+
The A14B400M-TS28H maintains its high-performance while consuming an ultra low power of only 5 mW, making it an outstanding solution for high efficiency designs and applications.
The cost-effective IP block has been designed and verified in a 28 nm CMOS process.
