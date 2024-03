The IPB-AAC-LC-ME-14 is an IP core for encoding up to 14 stereo audio streams in real-time, in one of the following configurations: 14 stereo channels or 12 stereo channels and a 5.1 channel.

The IPB-AAC-LC-ME-14 software requires an audio engine platform named IPB-PLAT-71, which includes 7 processors and one accelerator.

The encoder can be configured, run and monitored by means of a configuration, control, and status register file accessed by APB or SPI.