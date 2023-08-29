14b-100KSps Cal-SAR ADC
It is implemented with SAR architecture and offline calibration.
With 150uA total current consumption the figure of merit of the ADC is 300 fJ/step, that is at the state of the art for its frequency sampling range.
The calibration time at maximum clock frequency in average mode for max precision is less than 2 ms. In case of single shot calibration it’s less than 200us.
