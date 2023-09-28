Content Protection (HDCP) 2.2/2.3 embedded security modules (ESMs) for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.x Type-C interfaces
14GHz Integer-N High-Speed PLL
The Integer-N high-speed PLL creates quadrature clocks with good duty cycle and excellent jitter characteristics for high-speed, source-synchronous interfaces and other high-speed logic applications.
The PLL is implemented using 1-VIA’s proprietary architecture, utilizing an integrated Low-Dropout (LDO) regulator and bandgap reference generator. This architecture helps achieve exceptional jitter performance whilst also reducing power consumption.
View 14GHz Integer-N High-Speed PLL full description to...
- see the entire 14GHz Integer-N High-Speed PLL datasheet
- get in contact with 14GHz Integer-N High-Speed PLL Supplier