1-VIA’s broad portfolio of general-purpose and optimized LC-PLLs offer a wide range of clocking solutions.



The Integer-N high-speed PLL creates quadrature clocks with good duty cycle and excellent jitter characteristics for high-speed, source-synchronous interfaces and other high-speed logic applications.



The PLL is implemented using 1-VIA’s proprietary architecture, utilizing an integrated Low-Dropout (LDO) regulator and bandgap reference generator. This architecture helps achieve exceptional jitter performance whilst also reducing power consumption.