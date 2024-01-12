The D68000-CPU32+ soft core is binary-compatible with the industry standard 68000’s CPU32+ version of the 32-bit microcontroller. The D68000-CPU32+ has a 32-bit data bus and a 32-bit address data bus. It is code compatible with the 68000’s CPU32+ (version of MC68020). The D68000-CPU32+ has an improved instruction set, which allows program execution with higher performance than the standard 68000 core. It contains a built-in DoCD-BDM debugger interface. The D68000-CPU32+ is delivered with a fully automated test bench and a complete set of tests, allowing easy package validation at each stage of the SoC design flow.