The IP is a 16-bit, delta-sigma (ΔΣ), analog-to-digital converter (ADC). It comprises of a second-order discrete-time modulator followed by a third-order CIC decimation filter with programmable output rate.



Two operation modes are supported: single differential input (free-running mode) or multiplexing of up to 8 differential channels (incremental mode).



The IP integrates a reference voltage buffer and common-mode generation. It requires an external clock of 8 MHz for 4 kSps data rate. A slower clock may be used to reduce power consumption.



The modulator area is 322 x 276 µm. It consumes 87 µA from a 1.2 V or 1.5 V supply. The decimation filter is synthesised to 898 cells, which take roughly 0.02 mm2.



This IP is implemented on GF130LP CMOS process using 8 metal layers and baseline mask set (i.e., no MIM capacitors or thin-film resistors). Please get in touch to enquire about migration to other processes.

