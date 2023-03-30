16-bt Sigma Delta ADC - Globalfoundries 130LP
Two operation modes are supported: single differential input (free-running mode) or multiplexing of up to 8 differential channels (incremental mode).
The IP integrates a reference voltage buffer and common-mode generation. It requires an external clock of 8 MHz for 4 kSps data rate. A slower clock may be used to reduce power consumption.
The modulator area is 322 x 276 µm. It consumes 87 µA from a 1.2 V or 1.5 V supply. The decimation filter is synthesised to 898 cells, which take roughly 0.02 mm2.
This IP is implemented on GF130LP CMOS process using 8 metal layers and baseline mask set (i.e., no MIM capacitors or thin-film resistors). Please get in touch to enquire about migration to other processes.
Block Diagram of the 16-bt Sigma Delta ADC - Globalfoundries 130LP
