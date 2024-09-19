16bit 2Msps SAR General Purpose ADC in SMIC 40nm
View 16bit 2Msps SAR General Purpose ADC in SMIC 40nm full description to...
- see the entire 16bit 2Msps SAR General Purpose ADC in SMIC 40nm datasheet
- get in contact with 16bit 2Msps SAR General Purpose ADC in SMIC 40nm Supplier
Successive approximation IP
- This analog-to-digital converter (ADC) uses successive approximation register (SAR) architecture to achieve 12-bit resolution.
- Successive Approximation ADC_2M10b
- Successive Approximation ADC_2M12b
- Successive Approximation ADC_3M10b
- GP Successive Approximation A/D
- 8bit 250KHz SAR ADC (Vcc=3.3V, DNL:+/- 1/2LSB, INL:+/-1 LSB)