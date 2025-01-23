16G Serdes in SMIC 28HKCP
View 16G Serdes in SMIC 28HKCP full description to...
- see the entire 16G Serdes in SMIC 28HKCP datasheet
- get in contact with 16G Serdes in SMIC 28HKCP Supplier
Serdes IP
- PCIe 5.0 Serdes PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 12FFC
- Low-Latency SerDes PMA
- Multi-protocol SerDes PMA
- 1-56/112G Multi-protocol Serdes (Interlaken, JESD204, CPRI, Ethernet, OIF/CEI)
- 400G ultra low latency 56/112G FEC and SERDES IP sub 10ns latency
- PCIe Gen 6 SERDES IP - supports up to 112G LR ethernet with low power and latency