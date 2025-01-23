Brite Semiconductor‘s Serdes provides 2.5-32Gbps multi-rate SERDES IP which is designed for smooth integration of Multiple SERDES lanes demonstrate good performance class performance, area and power. The programmable PHY supports major standards such as PCIe Gen 4.0/3.0/2.0/1.0, USB 3.1/3.0, XAUI, SATA Gen 3.0/2.0/1.0, CEI-11G-LR, 10GBase-KX4, JESD204B, SGMII/QSGMII, RAPID I/O, HSSTP (Trace Port), V-By-One, DisplayPort and HMC.