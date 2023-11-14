The WEA20SFMCWI22G is an ultra-linear FMCW modulator consisting of 3 integrated PLLs. One PLL provides a high frequency Reference signal and the other two are performing the chirping function. The dual chirping PLL can be used either as i) 50% interleaved mode, or ii) coherent in-phase operation with a +3dB Phase Noise improvement for LRR mode. The synthesizer uses a reference input ranging from 20 MHz to 100 MHz, and can operate from either an external signal source or with a single external Crystal Oscillator. The modulator has a phase synchronization capability for coherent operation with other modulators. It also provides synchronized trigger event signals for the RADAR Transmitter and Receiver chips. By the use of internal high PSRR LDOs, the WEA20SFMCWI22G can withstand the noisy supply environment. It is powered by 1.2 V and 1.8 V supplies.