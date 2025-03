180TSMC_PLL_10 is designed to generate a high frequency signal in a range from 1GHz to 3GHz and a low frequency clock signal in a range from 6MHz to 100MHz. The frequency synthesizer consists of a voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) with an internal LC-circuit; system of programmable feedback dividers; digital frequency-phase detector (FPD); precision charge pumping system (CP) with built-in loop filter; programmable frequency divider of the reference signal; delta-sigma modulator (DSM); a system of comparators for automatic selection of the VCO subrange and power management unit (PMU). The PMU performs the function of a voltage regulator with the ability to select the maximum output voltage for indicating increased current consumption.