The Orca Systems™ ORC9010 is a synthesized or synthesizable low-power all-digital phase-locked loop (ADPLL) Digital IP designed for 2.4GHz ISM band IoT applications such as Bluetooth and satellite IoT. The IP is portable across semiconductor process nodes and can be optimized for various applications and for various carrier frequencies and modulations. The ADPLL digital IP is designed to integrate with customer provided LC-based digitally controlled oscillator (DCO), time-to-digital-convertor (TDC) and digital-to- time-convertor (DTC).