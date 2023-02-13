Falcomm’s ultra-efficient Dual-Drive™ power amplifier technology is ideal for use in 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz applications. Our proprietary mmWave 2-stage power amplifier works ideally for the 5G NR bands near 28GHz. Falcomm’s technology allows for lower thermal management cost, frees additional computational power, can be combined with other efficiency saving techniques, and does not require large silicon area.

Applications