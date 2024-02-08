130GF_EEPROM_05 is a nonvolatile electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) with volume 2048bit, which is organized as 16 pages of 8 words by 16 bits with single-bit output data and parallel write data in one word. Data writing is performed by setting data at DI<15:0>, page address at ADR_P<3:0>, word address in the page at ADR_W<2:0>, and then applying WR="1". Writing process finishes with setting flag ready to "1". Data reading is carried out by specifying page address at ADR_P<3:0>, word address in the page at ADR_W<2:0>, bit address in the word at ADR_B<3:0>, and then applying the reading comparator strobe SAMPLE="1". The read bit appears at pin do after some delay. Memory is optimized for usage in the industrial and commercial applications, requiring low power consumption and supply voltage. Data to be write are set at data input pin DI<15:0>. Writing process starts, when signal WR goes to "1". Data DI<15:0>, page address ADR_P<3:0>, word address in page ADR_W<2:0> are latched into internal registers and cannot be changed until the end of the writing process. At the end of the writing, the RD = "1" flag is set.