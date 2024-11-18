224G Ethernet PHY IP for TSMC N3P
The PHY supports the Pulse-Amplitude Modulation 4/6-Level (PAM-4/6) and Non-Return-to-Zero (NRZ) signaling to deliver up to 1.6T Ethernet. The configurable transmitter and advanced DSP-based receiver with analog-to-
digital converter (ADC) enable designers to control and optimize signal integrity and performance. The CCA algorithm provides a robust performance across voltage and temperature variations. The low jitter PLLs and multi-loop clock and data recovery circuits provide robust timing recovery and better jitter performance, while the embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and internal eye monitor provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance.
The PHY integrates with the Synopsys Physical Coding Sublayer and Digital Controllers/Media Access Controller (MAC) IP solutions to reduce design time and to help designers achieve first-pass silicon success.
Combined with Synopsys’ routing feasibility study, packages substrate guidelines, signal and power integrity models, and thorough crosstalk analysis, Synopsys provides a comprehensive 224G Ethernet PHY solution for fast and reliable SoC integration.
View 224G Ethernet PHY IP for TSMC N3P full description to...
- see the entire 224G Ethernet PHY IP for TSMC N3P datasheet
- get in contact with 224G Ethernet PHY IP for TSMC N3P Supplier
224G Ethernet PHY IP
- 224G Ethernet PHY in TSMC (N3E)
- 224G Ethernet PHY IP for TSMC N3E
- 224G Ethernet PHY for TSMC 3nm
- The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet MAC IP is based on IEEE 802.3-2018 spec for 400Gbps, 800Gbps & 1.6Tbps Ethernet applications
- The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP is based on the IEEE 802.3dj spec for 400Gbps, 800Gbps & 1.6Tbps Ethernet applications
- Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet MAC IP