The ever-increasing bandwidth in high-performance computing (HPC) applications is driving the rapid growth of high-speed I/O capability. The Cadence 224G SerDes PHY enables the emerging 1.6T and 800G networks for hyperscale data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructures. The IP incorporates industry-leading digital signal processing (DSP) SerDes technology to support LR, MR, and VSR at 1.25 to 225Gbps data rates.